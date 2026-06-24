Boyd & Associates Acquires to Strengthen Southern California Presence

Boyd & Associates said the acquisition reflects its continued growth strategy and investment in customer service and local communities.

Boyd & Associates has announced the acquisition of Security 2000, with the transaction set to take effect July 1.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Security 2000 provides security and fire alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers throughout California’s South Orange County region. Its customer base includes high-end residential properties, commercial facilities and the Westminster School District.

According to Boyd & Associates, the acquisition expands the company’s presence in Orange County and strengthens its ability to provide security, fire alarm, video surveillance, access control and monitoring services throughout Southern California.

“Security 2000 has built an exceptional reputation based on service, integrity, and long-standing customer relationships,” said Dan Boyd, president of Boyd & Associates. “We are honored that John Chevalier has entrusted us with the opportunity to continue serving the customers and communities that Security 2000 has supported for decades.”

Founded in 1967, Boyd & Associates is a family-owned and operated security company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Southern California. The company provides intrusion detection, fire alarm systems, video surveillance, access control, environmental monitoring, home automation and 24/7 professional monitoring services.

Security 2000 customers are expected to experience a seamless transition, continuing to receive monitoring and support while gaining access to Boyd & Associates’ expanded resources and capabilities, according to the announcement.

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both companies,” Boyd said. “By combining our strengths, we can continue delivering the high level of service our customers expect while expanding our reach throughout the region.”

Boyd & Associates said the acquisition reflects its continued growth strategy and commitment to investing in local communities, customer service and security solutions.