Deep Sentinel Appoints Jonathan Adams as Chief Revenue Officer

Deep Sentinel has appointed Jonathan Adams as chief revenue officer, adding him to the company’s executive team as it seeks to expand its residential, commercial and channel partner businesses.

Adams brings more than 20 years of experience in the electronic security industry, with leadership roles spanning sales, operations, monitoring services and product management. According to the company, his background includes work with dealers, integrators, monitoring providers and end users.

Most recently, Adams served as vice president of sales for Digital Monitoring Products (DMP), where he led sales efforts across North America. Deep Sentinel said he helped drive double-digit revenue growth during his tenure. Before joining DMP, Adams held senior leadership positions at SimpliSafe and Rapid Response Monitoring, where he helped build and scale monitoring operations.

“Jonathan’s deep industry expertise, customer-first mindset, and extensive experience leading both sales and operational organizations make him an ideal addition to our executive team,” said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. “As we continue to redefine security through AI-powered technology and live guard intervention, Jonathan’s leadership will help accelerate our growth as well as expand and strengthen our relationships with dealers, partners, and customers.”

Adams has experience in intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, monitoring services, cloud-based security solutions and recurring revenue business models.

“I am honored to join Deep Sentinel at such an exciting stage of growth,” Adams said. “The company’s combination of AI-powered technology and real-time human intervention creates a truly differentiated approach to security. I’m excited to work alongside our team, dealer partners, and customers as we continue expanding our reach and helping prevent crime before it happens.”

Deep Sentinel said its security platform combines AI-powered analytics with live security professionals who can intervene in real time when suspicious activity is detected. The company said it serves residential and commercial customers across the United States through its Authorized Channel Partner Program.