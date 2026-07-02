Cawamo Names Scott Goldfine Chief Marketing Officer, Strategic Growth Advisor

Scott Goldfine has joined Cawamo as chief marketing officer and strategic growth advisor, where he will oversee global marketing efforts and advise the company's executive leadership team.

Cawamo, developer of the VisiGuard intelligent remote video monitoring platform, has appointed Scott Goldfine as chief marketing officer and strategic growth advisor.

In the role, Goldfine will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy while serving as a strategic advisor to CEO David Yakov and Cawamo’s executive leadership team. His responsibilities include corporate marketing, global brand development, demand generation, product positioning and messaging, strategic partnerships, investor communications, public relations, analyst relations, go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, market intelligence, competitive positioning, agency management, executive advisory services and strategic growth initiatives.

According to the company, the appointment comes as demand for AI-enabled remote guarding and intelligent video monitoring continues to grow, driven by labor shortages, rising security costs, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing demand for proactive security operations.

“Remote video monitoring is rapidly becoming the new standard for protecting commercial properties, critical infrastructure and other environments. Organizations are demanding smarter, more scalable, AI-driven solutions that improve security while reducing operating costs,” Yakov said. “Cawamo has built a platform in VisiGuard that was designed for this moment. Adding someone with Scott’s experience, industry credibility, and strategic vision strengthens our ability to execute at a much higher level.”

Goldfine brings nearly 30 years of experience in the security industry, with work spanning channel marketing, business development, public relations, corporate communications and content management. He has also been active in trade associations and has spoken at industry conferences and trade shows. His recognitions include being named to the Life Safety Alliance’s 2025 Top 40 Global Security Thought Leaders and induction into the Security Sales & Integration Industry Hall of Fame in 2017.

“Cawamo represents where the security industry is headed,” Goldfine said. “AI is changing how organizations protect people and assets. The companies that successfully combine AI, automation, intelligent workflows, and human expertise will define the future of security operations. VisiGuard is more than another video management platform. It provides the intelligence layer that allows monitoring centers to become more efficient, scalable, and proactive.”

He added that he looks forward to helping accelerate the company’s growth, expand visibility, strengthen strategic partnerships and communicate the platform’s value to customers, partners and investors.

Before joining Cawamo, Goldfine served as marketing director for Elite Interactive Solutions, where he was credited with helping the company earn several national awards, including The Monitoring Association’s 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year recognition. Earlier in his career, he was editor-in-chief and associate publisher of Security Sales & Integration, where he founded several industry programs.