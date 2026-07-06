Allied Universal Acquires Sentinel, Broadens Electronic Monitoring Business

Sentinel Offender Services provides GPS and RF electronic monitoring, alcohol monitoring, offender tracking, case management and community supervision services for courts and corrections agencies.

Allied Universal has acquired Sentinel Offender Services, expanding its electronic monitoring capabilities in North America by integrating Sentinel with its existing electronic monitoring business.

The acquisition makes Allied Universal the U.S. market leader in electronic monitoring while strengthening its global electronic monitoring business, according to an announcement. The combined organization will provide clients with a broader portfolio of electronic monitoring solutions supported by expanded expertise, enhanced support and continued technology investment.

“This acquisition provides our electronic monitoring business with an even stronger platform for continued growth in North America, the world's largest electronic monitoring market,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “By combining Sentinel's proven capabilities with our existing business, we are strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional services to customers while expanding our leadership position in this important market segment.”

Sentinel Offender Services provides electronic monitoring and community supervision solutions for courts, corrections agencies and community supervision programs across the United States. Its offerings include GPS and RF electronic monitoring, alcohol monitoring, offender tracking, case management and related supervision services.

“The acquisition of Sentinel strengthens our leadership in the U.S. electronic monitoring market and enables us to deliver an unmatched combination of technology, expertise and customer support,” said David Byrne, president of Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring. “Together, we are well positioned to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Raymond James Financial served as exclusive advisor to Sentinel for the transaction.