Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Maryland-Based ResponseTECH

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired ResponseTECH, a security and life safety solutions company based in Rockville, Md.

ResponseTECH will join Pye-Barker’s existing teams in Maryland to provide comprehensive life safety services to a broader customer base.

ResponseTECH provides security systems designed for critical communication and life safety, including intrusion and fire alarms, access control, central station monitoring, nurse-call systems and mass emergency notification systems. The company also provides planning, design, testing and maintenance services. Its customers include commercial facilities, educational institutions and senior living communities.

“One thing has always emerged as a driver for me throughout my tenure in business: company culture,” said Avner Skolnik, owner of ResponseTECH. “It’s about outstanding customer service, honest business practices, long-lasting client relationships and giving back to the community. I see those values every day in Pye-Barker, which is why I’m so energized by this partnership.”

Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor stated ResponseTECH’s team shares Pye-Barker’s focus on customer relationships.

“I often say I can tell if a company will be a good cultural fit within five minutes of our first conversation,” Proctor said. “It was clear that ResponseTECH’s team shares our passion for customer relationships, and that together, we can deliver world-class service to our Maryland communities.”

ResponseTECH’s technicians will continue serving customers in Maryland.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.