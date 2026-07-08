Hakimo Raises $12M Growth Round to Expand AI Security Platform

Sam Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Hakimo, announced the company plans to accelerate product innovation, expand into additional markets and continue growing its team.

Hakimo has closed a $12 million growth funding round led by existing investor Zigg Capital, with participation from existing investors Neotribe Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Defy.vc and Rocketship.vc.

The financing brings the company’s total funding to $32 million and is intended to support product innovation, expansion across key verticals and continued team growth, according to an announcement.

Hakimo tripled revenue year over year during the past 12 months, expanded its customer base to more than 300 customers and doubled its workforce, including the addition of Bret Knobelauch as chief revenue officer. The company also said it expanded into new verticals and launched AI-Powered Forensic Search during that period.

Hakimo said its AI platform integrates with existing camera infrastructure to provide AI monitoring without requiring hardware replacement. The company said the platform enables a single operator to monitor what previously required 10 operators.

The company reported that customers using its platform have seen up to a 60% reduction in security incidents along with savings in guard-related costs. Hakimo said it currently monitors millions of square feet of real estate, including properties operated by American Landmark Apartments.

Ryan Orley, managing partner at Zigg Capital, said the investment reflects the firm’s confidence in Hakimo’s AI-powered physical security platform and its growth opportunities in the real estate market.

“This financing allows us to move faster across every dimension of the business,” said Sam Joseph, CEO and co-founder of Hakimo. “We’re expanding our go-to-market efforts rapidly, deepening our product capabilities and growing the team to match the demand we’re seeing. The opportunity to modernize physical security is enormous, and we’re just getting started.”

Hakimo said it plans to use the new funding to strengthen its presence in the real estate sector, expand into additional markets and geographies and extend its platform to support non-security use cases including safety, compliance and customer experience. The company also plans to continue expanding its team.