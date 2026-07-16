DMP Expands Sales Leadership With 2 Regional Appointments

Ludi Bouwer, left, and Zach Chambers assume regional sales leadership roles as DMP continues to strengthen support for dealers across key markets.

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has appointed Ludi Bouwer as Director of Sales, Latin America, and Zach Chambers as Director of Sales, Southeast, expanding its sales leadership team with two regional directors.

Bouwer will oversee DMP’s Latin America territory, which includes South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. He will lead efforts to develop new sales channels while supporting existing DMP dealers throughout the region.

Bouwer brings experience with electronic security platforms, channels, integrators, distributors and end-user needs across Latin America. During the past two decades, he has focused on building sales and business development teams in Latin America for several U.S.-based distributors and manufacturers. His operational experience includes developing and implementing a false alarm reduction program and maintaining and expanding large-scale security systems.

“DMP’s focus on quality, reliability and integrated solutions is a major reason why I chose the company,” Bouwer said. “I was also attracted to the fact that DMP is a strong, privately held U.S. manufacturer that can compete with the largest publicly traded manufacturers in the industry.”

Chambers has been named Director of Sales, Southeast, where he will support regional sales managers and work to elevate sales strategies and results for DMP.

With nearly a decade in the security industry, Chambers has experience managing multi-state territories and building relationships with dealers, integrators and end users. He most recently served as Director of Global Accounts, Security & Access Solutions at Honeywell, overseeing account management and executing strategies focused on revenue growth and long-term partnerships.

“My goal is to be the strongest leader I can be,” Chambers said. “Not only for the southeast region, but for DMP. I’m excited to help elevate this territory to new levels of performance, and to lead with integrity, loyalty and ambition.”

DMP manufactures professional-grade security products including intrusion detection, access control, fire, video and cellular alarm solutions.