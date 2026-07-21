Doyle Security Adds Sentry Alarms to Strengthen New York Presence

The acquisition preserves Sentry Alarms' Binghamton office and brings all 27 employees into the Doyle Security organization.

Doyle Security Systems has acquired Binghamton, N.Y.-based Sentry Alarms, expanding its footprint in New York and strengthening the company’s presence in New York’s Southern Tier region.

Sentry Alarms has protected the Binghamton community since 1977 and provides security services to more than 4,500 commercial and residential customers, according to an announcement.

Under the agreement, Rochester, N.Y.-based Doyle Security will continue operating from Sentry Alarms’ existing Binghamton office and will retain all 27 current Sentry employees. The acquisition also expands Doyle’s network to 11 locations across New York and Pennsylvania.

Jean Levenson, who has owned Sentry Alarms since 1994, said Doyle Security's approach to partnerships gives her confidence that customers will continue to receive a high level of care.

“I am confident our customers are in great hands with Doyle Security because they handle every partnership with the utmost care and professionalism, just like our incredible Sentry team.”

Jack Doyle, president and chief executive officer of Doyle Security, said the company is pleased to welcome both Sentry Alarms’ customers and employees.

“Doyle is thrilled to welcome not only the Sentry Alarm customers to the Doyle Security family, but the talented and dedicated employees as well. We look forward to serving the Binghamton community and providing peace of mind and the highest quality customer service in the industry.”