Netwatch Adds LaShonda Tenner to Lead North America HR Strategy

LaShonda Tenner brings more than 12 years of human resources leadership experience to Netwatch, including previous leadership roles at Allied Universal, DS Smith, SecurAmerica and ABM Industries.

Netwatch has appointed LaShonda Tenner as Senior Human Resources Business Partner for North America, where she will lead people and culture strategies supporting the company’s expansion across the region.

In her new role, Tenner will focus on talent recruitment and development, employee engagement, workforce planning and strengthening company culture.

Tenner brings more than 12 years of human resources leadership experience spanning the security, facilities services, manufacturing and business services sectors. Most recently, she served as Human Resources Director at Allied Universal, supporting one of the industry’s largest workforces. She has also held leadership positions at DS Smith, SecurAmerica and ABM Industries, with experience in employee relations, succession planning, recruitment and retention.

“Growth isn't just about expanding our business — it’s about investing in the people who make that growth possible,” said Tish Benton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Netwatch. “LaShonda’s extensive experience supporting complex organizations and fostering strong employee relationships will help us continue building an engaged, high-performing culture where our people can thrive. That investment in our teams ultimately translates into an even better experience for our customers.”

Tenner joins Netwatch as it continues to scale its operations and invest in people and culture to support long-term growth. The company said her experience in complex, service-driven organizations will strengthen its talent strategies as demand for its AI-powered video monitoring services increases.

“Joining Netwatch at this pivotal moment is incredibly exciting,” Tenner said. “Beyond the company’s well-earned reputation for pioneering security solutions, their genuine investment in people truly resonated with me. I’m eager to champion our culture, unlock the full potential of our talent, and partner with the team to drive Netwatch’s future growth.”