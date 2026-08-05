DMP Names Mike Taylor Executive Vice President of Sales

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has appointed Mike Taylor as executive vice president of sales, where he will oversee the company’s growth initiatives, go-to-market strategies and sales team development.

Taylor brings 20 years of senior leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as head of sales, public sector and channel sales at Alcatraz. Previously, he was vice president of global sales and marketing at Hirsch, where he constructed and deployed solutions for commercial and federal markets. He also led North American sales teams at Milestone, Brivo and AMAG Technology. According to DMP, Taylor’s experience spans multiple market sectors and product groups.

“Mike Taylor has a long history of growing physical security dealer programs with intrusion, access control and video technologies,” said Rick Britton, founder and CEO of DMP. “Many on our team have worked with Mike in the past and know his reputation of success. He’s the right leader for this role, and the right fit for DMP.”

Taylor said he was drawn to the opportunity to join the company and plans to focus on strengthening its sales organization.

“The opportunity to join a talented team of people at a world-class company was too good to pass up,” Taylor said. “My goal is to build an industry-leading sales team to set the standard for our peers and competitors.”

Taylor began his new position on July 20. During his first six weeks with the company, he plans to visit DMP customers before attending the Global Security Exchange (GSX), scheduled for Sept. 14-16 in Atlanta.