Alula launches Pro Partner program

ST. PAUL, MN – JANUARY 21, 2020 – Alula, the leader in smart security and automation systems for professional installers and the award-winning inventors of the Connect+ platform, announced the launch of a professional partner program that provides incentives, marketing support, product training and access to an online resource center.

The Alula Pro Partner Program supports partners with all the marketing, training and sales assets needed to succeed and grow their business. This comprehensive new program empowers independent, local security companies to compete with large tech companies that have encroached on the security space with well-funded marketing operations.

“Over the past year, we’ve had the opportunity to engage and learn with our smart home security dealer community and industry experts,” explained Alula VP of Marketing Brad LaRock. “We learned that they were eager for digital marketing support and training opportunities to help them keep pace with rapid technological change. This program provides instant access to the marketing and training resources our partners need to help them focus on their growth and expansion.”

The Pro Partner Program gives dealers access to a robust set of tools and services to help them serve their customers and promote their business. Importantly, there is no charge or minimum purchase requirements to gain access to the program.

“It’s not enough to simply offer the best all-in-one platform and interactive services package; we also want to help our partners with marketing and sales support,” LaRock explained. “That’s why we developed the program and made it available to all our partners to help them grow. We know a lot of other companies require fees or minimum installation numbers, but for us, it was more important to empower our Pros to help them succeed, regardless of their market position.”

The program includes a welcome kit that helps new partners ramp up product training and knowledge as swiftly as possible by providing information on how to quickly and easily connect with Alula’s sales and marketing teams. The program also provides Pro Day Training–virtual and on-site tutelage so teams can feel confident about installing products in any scenario.

As part of the program, Alula also launched the Partner Resource Center. This exclusive portal for Alula partners offers a one-stop shop for training and marketing assets. This includes digital collateral and other marketing brochures that can be easily customized with the partner’s logo and contact information. The resource center also provides a well-organized, searchable library of install guides, training videos, product specs and image files.

“Alula has done a great job of helping us with ideas and supplying us marketing assets to work with,” says Nicholas Luciano, Business Development and Team Lead for Residential/Small Commercial at Floyd Total Security, a mid-size integrator in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Alula understands the fact that when they help one dealer, they’re essentially helping all their dealers.”

For more information about how to become an Alula Pro, visit Alula.com/pro-signup.

ABOUT ALULA

Alula is the only vertically integrated security and home automation platform purpose-built for today’s independent security and installation professionals. From sensors to hub to network, Alula offers a complete, end-to-end solution and one accountable partner. Today, thousands of partners across North America have nearly 300,000 active locations secured and connected with Alula. Designed for professionals, the Alula platform provides a complete security, automation and video solution for renters, homeowners and commercial installations. Alula is a business-driven platform designed to reduce truck rolls, increase RMR, simplify inventory and put today’s professional providers in control of their business, their customers and their revenue. The Alula platform is available nationwide through distributors that cater to the alarm and integrator industry. For more information about the Alula Pro Partner Program, visit https://alula.com/advantage/. For more information about Alula, visit www.alula.com.