AES Corporation names Laura Wall as Director of Product Management

Prior to joining AES, she worked in chain retail, global manufacturing, distribution and start-up environments

Jan 22nd, 2020
January 6, 2020 (Peabody, Massachusetts) – AES Corporation, the leading manufacturer of wireless mesh communication products and services designed for your monitoring needs, announced the appointment of Laura Wall to the position of Director of Product Management.  You can reach her directly at (978) 839-7172 or lwall@aes-corp.com.     

Laura is the newest member of our Leadership Team. She is an experienced and highly collaborative product management leader who specializes in conducting extensive market research. Her expertise in Voice of the Customer (VOC) data collection and strong analytical skill set will be vital in helping the organization to prioritize customer focus and define product requirements.

In her new role at AES, Laura will work cross-functionally with all departments to align sales objectives, marketing strategy, and customer support with the engineering product roadmap. This involves managing the complete product lifecycle from concept, to design and development, product launch, and end of life products/components. Prior to joining AES, Laura worked in chain retail, global manufacturing, distribution, and start-up environments.  Her appointment supports the Company’s plan for growing revenue and market share by strengthening its product line. 

“This is an exciting time to join AES with many strategic plans and initiatives in place to grow the business not only in the alarm industry, but also into other new markets, “ said Laura. “Having spent the past several years working in product management roles, I am excited to work on projects that will deliver high quality products and meet the needs of our customers."

Jim Burditt, Vice President of Sales, commented, “Laura is a perfect fit for this new position.  I am confident that her experience, knowledge, and leadership skills will help us to successfully develop and deliver new products with ongoing customer feedback.”

Laura graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Simmons School of Management, a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Bentley University, and holds an Insights for Innovation certification credential from IDEO U. She is an active member of several industry groups including Product Development and Management Association (PDMA), New Product Development and Agile Innovation (NPD), Product Management Professionals, and Boston Product Management Association.

 

