AlarMax names Jay Heffernan Vice President of Sales, East Coast

AlarMax, a national distributor of security products, proudly announces Jay Heffernan's appointment as Vice President of Sales, East Coast.

With over 30 years of security business expertise and a proven leadership record at industry-leading companies, Heffernan will bolster AlarMax’s growth initiatives as the company continues to expand its portfolio and service offerings for customers nationwide.

“As we grow, it's essential we remain grounded and connected to the areas we serve,” said Randy Hall, President at AlarMax. “Jay knows the industry, and he knows this region. We're putting our branches in the right hands at the right time.”

Heffernan began his career as a manufacturer's representative, managing key territories in New England and upstate New York, where his efforts significantly contributed to company growth ahead of its acquisition. In a later role, he was instrumental in driving the expansion of a security distributor’s eastern U.S. presence, growing from three to 15 locations. His leadership was crucial in recruiting top talent, overseeing site selection, and maintaining strong growth momentum through multiple acquisitions. These achievements led to his most recent position as Vice President of Security at a multinational distribution and services company.

Heffernan has earned multiple President’s Club Awards and numerous Branch of the Year honors throughout his distinguished career.

“AlarMax sets the standard for knowledgeable salespeople nationwide,” said Heffernan. “I am honored to join such a storied company at such an exciting time.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Heffernan resides in Hubbardsville, NY, with his wife, Nina. Together, they have two children—Molly, Vice President of Marketing for the Tory Burch Foundation, and Tyler, a Major in the U.S. Army. An active community member, Heffernan donates fresh eggs from his family’s chicken coop to his local food pantry weekly. He also enjoys tennis, golf, and cycling in his free time.