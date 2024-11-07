Verkada unveils new alarms solution, next-gen dome cameras, and expanded AI search capabilities

Verkada today announced a reimagined alarm solution that, unlike traditional systems, provides more informed alarm response, minimizes false alarms, and gives administrators more visibility and control across their sites.

In addition to a new suite of hardware that Verkada redesigned from the ground up, Verkada's new alarms solution comes with a new software experience that will empower large and distributed organizations to easily set arming and disarming schedules; more simply manage key codes and enable disarming with credentials like cards, fobs, phones, or Apple Watches; and trigger alarms with Verkada cameras, which can screen out many false alarms with AI-based person detection.

"Since we launched our first Alarms product three years ago, we've learned about many of the headaches that exist with traditional alarm systems," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Our reimagined Alarm solution hits these pain points directly with intelligent software features that make the product easier to use than ever, as well as a new hardware architecture that makes it easy for organizations to repurpose existing sensors and wiring and, importantly, makes it cost-effective to get the benefits of Verkada's platform."

Verkada also announced a range of additional product and platform updates, including:

Verkada customers can access new software features and functionalities on November 14. Hardware availability varies by device.