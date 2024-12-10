Origin AI and Verisure announce strategic partnership to enhance monitored security

Origin AI is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Verisure, a provider of professionally monitored security systems in Europe and Latin America. The partnership will leverage Origin’s AI Sensing technology to further enhance Verisure’s product and service offering and customer experience across the residential and business segments and follows a lead investment by Verisure in Origin AI’s most recent funding round in 2023.

By embedding Origin’s AI Sensing technology, Verisure services will benefit from broader functionality and optimized performance, providing quicker, more proactive, and accurate support from Alarm Security Centre Agents, delivering further peace of mind to customers. The partnership will operate across all 17 of Verisure’s international markets, with the company having already launched Wi-Fi Sensing in several markets, with encouraging feedback to date.

As the partnership with Origin AI progresses, Verisure will become even more responsive to future demands, such as detection with no blind spots, as well as other future service possibilities, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation within the industry.

“We are very excited about the potential that this partnership will bring,” said Spencer Maid, President & CEO, Origin AI. “Verisure’s dedication to creating exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative technology solutions. Together, we’re setting a new standard for product excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Cristina Rivas, Chief Technology Officer at Verisure, added, “This announcement marks an important milestone in our innovation journey. By integrating Origin AI’s market-leading AI Sensing technology, Verisure is taking a long-term approach to innovation to further enhance our best-in-class professional monitored security solutions to continue to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our growing customer base.”