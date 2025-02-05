Interface Systems’ Virtual Guard transforms security for LA fast-food franchise

Interface Systems, a managed service provider of security, actionable insights and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, announced that Nicker Management, a fast-food franchise operator in the Los Angeles area, has successfully implemented Interface’s Virtual Security Guard solution.

Nicker Management, led by sisters Nicole Harper Rawlins (CEO) and Kerri Harper-Howie (co-owner), operates 24 fast-food restaurants across South LA, Compton, Lynwood and Carson. Faced with persistent security challenges, including loitering, panhandling and criminal activity, the company sought a modern, cost-effective solution to protect its employees and guests.

Addressing Critical Security Concerns

“We’re faced with lots of challenges with crime, unhoused people and individuals suffering from mental and/or substance abuse issues,” said Harper Rawlins. “It creates significant risk at our restaurants. Over the years, we experimented with a range of security solutions, and hiring on-site guards quickly became costly and unsustainable.”

After evaluating various options, Nicker Management chose Interface Systems to implement the Virtual Guard solution at one of its restaurants, ensuring a proactive and scalable approach to security.

How Interface’s Virtual Guard Solution Helps Nicker Management:

24/7 Monitoring & Rapid Response – Trained intervention specialists continuously monitor restaurant locations to deter loitering, panhandling, and aggressive behavior in real-time.

Automated Voice-Downs – Proactive announcements throughout the day signal active monitoring and reinforce security presence.

Virtual Tours – Scheduled and unscheduled remote video assessments help identify threats, suspicious activities, and compliance issues.

Employee Security Escorts – Live monitoring ensures employees' safe passage to and from their vehicles during vulnerable times such as shift changes, opening, and closing hours.

“Knowing there’s a professionally trained security team on standby gives us confidence that we can maintain a secure working environment at all hours,” said Harper Rawlins.

The deployment of Virtual Guard has streamlined security operations at Nicker Management’s restaurant, allowing staff to focus on providing excellent customer service without the burden of handling security incidents.

With 24/7 monitoring by Virtual Guard, employees and customers feel safer, and staff no longer have to handle security threats alone. In addition, automated alerts also remind employees of key procedures during shift changes.

The system's effectiveness was demonstrated during a recent incident when a loiterer refused to leave the restaurant lobby. The staff triggered a silent alarm, and the Virtual Guard team immediately responded with a voice-down, prompting the individual to leave without further incident.

“Interface’s Virtual Guard solution empowers franchise businesses like Nicker Management to address security risks effectively while optimizing operational costs,” said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. “Our innovative approach allows employees to focus on delivering excellent service, knowing their safety is in trusted hands.”