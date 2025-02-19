Rapid Response Monitoring, KEYTH Security partner with Ubiety to reduce false alarms using adaptive AI

Rapid Response Monitoring and KEYTH Security, a residential and commercial security company, announced a partnership with Ubiety Technologies to become the first to launch the Ubiety Halo platform and its Adaptive Alarm Response feature.

The partnership represents a significant advancement in monitored security services, delivering smarter, more responsive, and highly efficient technology to homeowners and businesses alike, according to the announcement.

Adaptive Alarm Response: Smarter, Safer Security

Ubiety Halo is billed as the world’s first downloadable solution for insights, security, and smart home integration. At the heart of Ubiety Halo is the Adaptive Alarm Response feature, which leverages Ubiety’s proprietary AI engine to dynamically tailor alarm responses based on verified presence detection. This advanced technology is said to address one of the most critical challenges in the security industry: reducing false alarms and enabling verified alarm response.

False alarms remain a widespread issue, straining law enforcement resources and diminishing homeowner trust in monitored security systems. Adaptive Alarm Response tackles this problem head-on by replacing outdated static contact lists with real-time decision-making capabilities. By identifying who is present at the time of an alarm event, the system ensures tailored and actionable responses that prioritize genuine security threats. This not only saves valuable time but also strengthens trust between call centers, law enforcement, and homeowners.

Presence Verification: The Key to Intelligent Security

Presence Verification is a core component of the Ubiety Halo platform. Using advanced detection methods, the system verifies who is at home during an alarm event, ensuring that responses are relevant and effective. By understanding the context of each situation, Presence Verification eliminates unnecessary responses, significantly reduces false alarms, and provides homeowners with greater peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rapid Response and KEYTH Security to bring Ubiety Halo and Adaptive Alarm Response to market. Rapid Response has a long-standing reputation for driving innovation in security monitoring, and their launch of Ubiety exemplifies their commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient solutions to customers around the world,” said Keith Puckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies. “KEYTH Security has a track record of protecting the North Shore of Chicago with the most tech-forward, security-conscious, discerning customer base. KEYTH’s commitment to bringing forward the future of security to their customers in his partnership with Ubiety and Rapid Response is a testament to Keith Fisher’s lifelong commitment to the security alarm industry.”

Revolutionizing the Security Industry

By deploying the Ubiety Halo platform, Rapid Response and KEYTH Security are equipping their customers with next-generation capabilities,

“This partnership with Ubiety Technologies & KEYTH Security positions Rapid Response at the forefront of security innovation. Ubiety provides unparalleled capabilities that enhance security operations, reduce false alarms, and improve overall customer satisfaction. We’re excited to be the first to bring this transformative technology to our customers,” said Russell MacDonnell, Chairman & CEO of Rapid Response.

“I’ve been a long-standing partner with Rapid Response Monitoring, who has been a value creator with me in our partnership. When I learned that Rapid Response had integrated Ubiety’s innovative adaptive alarm response capabilities, I jumped at being the first partner to bring it to market,” said Keith Fisher, KEYTH Founder and CEO. “My commitment is to the families, business owners, law enforcement, and communities that KEYTH protects, and creating an enhanced alarm response is critical to building trust and safety with everyone involved.”