National Monitoring Center achieves UL Listing for AVS-01

National Monitoring Center, a provider of advanced professional monitoring services, has attained the ANSI/TMA AVS-01 certification, joining an exclusive group as one of the first monitoring centers nationwide to achieve this distinction. This certification underscores NMC’s commitment to delivering the highest alarm verification and security response standards.

Developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA), UL Solutions, and other key stakeholders, the AVS-01 standard establishes best practices for alarm monitoring to ensure first responders receive accurate, prioritized information. The certification enhances the effectiveness of emergency communication.

To earn this certification, NMC met rigorous requirements for classifying and reporting alarm events. The AVS-01 standard provides a structured approach for identifying the level of verified human presence and potential threat, helping first responders make faster, more informed decisions.

“Earning AVS-01 certification highlights our commitment to innovation, excellence, and public safety,” said NMC President Woodie Andrawos. “By following this standard, we’re enhancing the reliability of alarm verification and strengthening our support for dealers and first responders.”

This certification reflects NMC’s ongoing efforts to advance security solutions, improve emergency communication, and provide law enforcement with actionable intelligence that supports safer, more efficient responses.

For more information about the National Monitoring Center, visit www.nmccentral.com.