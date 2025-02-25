Interface earns Great Place to Work certification for second year in a row

Interface Systems, a managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been Certified by Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Interface.

Interface employees reported year-over-year improvements across all survey categories, with the most significant gains in company culture, community, camaraderie, and overall support.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

According to the 2025 Great Place to Work survey:

89% of Interface employees report having significant responsibilities and the flexibility needed to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

87% of employees say Interface makes it easy for them to take time off when needed.

89% of new hires feel welcomed through Interface’s comprehensive onboarding process.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row. This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel empowered, valued, and supported,” said Daniel Bordeleau, Chief People Officer at Interface Systems. “Our commitment to creating a culture of flexibility, support, and professional growth continues to drive positive change within our organization. Seeing our employees report improvements across every survey category year over year is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make Interface a truly exceptional workplace.”

To find out more about career opportunities, please visit https://interfacesystems.com/join-our-team/careers/.