Adams County, CO, implements Automated Secure Alarm Protocol to enhance public safety

The Monitoring Association (TMA) announced today that the Adams County Communications Center Authority (ADCOM911) has completed implementation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service. ADCOM911 went live with the service on March 4, becoming the 149th emergency communications center (ECC) in the U.S. and the fourth in Colorado to adopt the ASAP program.

ADCOM911 serves a population of more than 500,000 residents in the cities of Brighton, Commerce City, Lochbuie, and Northglenn, as well as unincorporated Adams County. The ECC dispatches emergency services for multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Brighton Police Department, Commerce City Police Department, and Northglenn Police Department, as well as multiple fire districts and departments.

The decision to implement ASAP Service was driven by ADCOM911’s desire to reduce the number of incoming calls to its ECC from alarm-notification centers; it also wanted to minimize human typing errors and accelerate call-processing times. The adoption of ASAP Service will enhance emergency-response efforts significantly by streamlining the transmission of alarm data directly from alarm-monitoring centers to ECCs (also known as 911 centers), eliminating the need for verbal relay of information and ensuring greater accuracy and speed.

"ADCOM911 is excited to announce the implementation of ASAP Service. ADCOM911 is striving constantly to improve our service to the community, and this application will aid us in that endeavor as it streamlines the dispatch process, shortens response times, and greatly assists in saving lives and property,” said Joel Estes, ADCOM911’s director.

In 2024, ADCOM911 handled approximately 12,000 alarm calls, an increase from 11,500 alarm calls in 2023. The agency also managed more than 170,000 emergency calls and 500,000 total calls, dispatching more than 300,000 service requests last year. As the population served by ADCOM911 continues to experience significant growth, the integration of ASAP Service is a crucial step toward ensuring public-safety communications keep pace with increasing demands.

ADCOM911’s ASAP Service implementation is supported by the following alarm companies: ADS, ADT, Affiliated, Alert 360, Brinks Home Monitoring, Dynamark, EverOn, Guardian Protection, National Monitoring Center, Rapid Response Monitoring Service, Security Central, Securitas, Tyco/JCI, United Central Control, Vector Security, and Vivint.

Since its launch in 2011, ASAP Service has been helping ECCs reduce the time it takes to dispatch emergency responders by an average of two minutes for alarm- and sensor-generated calls initiated by alarm-monitoring centers. By delivering information directly to an ECC’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and automatically creating a call for service without human interaction, ASAP Service is reducing time to action, workload, and human errors to improve emergency-response outcomes. ASAP Service utilizes American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and TMA.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.