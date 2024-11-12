TMA awards four Mel Mahler Awards for outstanding contributions

The Monitoring Association’s (TMA) President Steve Butkovich honored four of TMA’s long-serving volunteers for their impactful contributions to TMA’s ASAP service with the 2024 Mel Mahler Award, formerly known as the President’s Award, on October 9th at the 2024 Annual Meeting in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Mel Mahler Award is presented at the discretion of the TMA president in recognition of outstanding contributions within his/her tenure. The 2024 Mel Mahler Award recipients are Bill Hobgood, CommSys Incorporated; Jennifer Holloway, CIBC Bank; Daniel Oppenheim, Affiliated Monitoring; and Pam Petrow, Vector Security.

Jennifer Holloway, Managing Director and Market Lead, Security Industry Group, CIBC Bank USA, was recognized for her expert counsel and partnership in navigating a pathway forward for ASAP to achieve its full potential. “You’ve collaborated with our leaders to develop a bold, strategic financial plan to ensure its long-term success. You’ve been a valued collaborator and ally, engaging and proactive in raising the funding required for technological enhancements and expansive service adoption,” commented Butkovich when presenting the award.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Mel Mahler award from TMA for my work on ASAP. I’m grateful to have an opportunity to contribute to this life-saving initiative. The progress made on ASAP to PSAP over the last year is a testament to the remarkable leadership of Steve Butkovich and the invaluable contributions of ASAP co-chairs Daniel Oppenheim and Pam Petrow. This award holds special meaning for me, as Mel was my client at CIBC Bank for many years, and I admired his unwavering commitment to the industry and TMA.”

When awarding the Mel Mahler Award to Daniel Oppenheim, CEO of Affiliated Monitoring, President Butkovich called attention to Oppenheim’s uncompromising vision, fierce determination, and intense passion for ASAP, noting he’d been a pivotal, driving force for change and growth. “You’ve worked tirelessly in pursuit of excellence at every turn. Under your leadership, ASAP has set a course to achieve heightened levels of service quality and accelerated expansion and adoption. Through your unwavering efforts, more lives will be saved in communities nationwide. TMA is indebted to you,” stated President Butkovich.