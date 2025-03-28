M2M Services appoints Avi Lupo as Executive Vice President of Global Strategic Planning

M2M Services, a provider of universal communicators, connectivity, and interactive services to a global network of companies across a wide range of industries, including security, announced today the appointment of Avi Lupo as Executive Vice President of Global Strategic Planning.

In this role, Lupo will lead global strategic planning across all M2M Services divisions, including M2M, Uplink, SecureNet, and Alula. M2M is committed to building strong, long-term relationships with central station partners, integrators, and distributors by delivering a platform that is essential to their core operations.

“We're focused on building strong, lasting relationships with Central Station partners, creating a platform that becomes an essential part of our valued partners business operations,” indicated Dave Mayne, President of M2M Services. “In addition to driving business development and market expansion initiatives, Avi will also foster strategic partnerships with industry-wide players, including technology companies and monitoring stations.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Avi to the M2M team,” said Peter Tzvetkov, CEO of M2M Services. “His strategic leadership and deep understanding of the security landscape will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our business. We look forward to leveraging Avi’s expertise to strengthen our enterprise strategy and expand our reach within the market. “I am honored to join M2M Services and contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” added Lupo. “I am excited to work closely with Peter and the leadership team to advance M2M’s strategic vision and leverage their cutting-edge communication solutions to shape the future of the industry."