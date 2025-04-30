DICE client Audio Central Alarm launches branded caller ID nationwide

Audio Central Alarm, a client of DICE Corporation, has implemented its full nationwide branded call display. This service ensures that both service and sales calls from Audio Central now display the company’s logo and identity to recipients across the country, including calls from its central station partner, CSA Monitoring, based in Lansing, Michigan.

Historically, the alarm industry has struggled with call answer rates, as many customers assume unidentified or generic numbers are spam—especially on mobile phones. To address this issue, more than a year ago, Dice began addressing this issue by developing branded calling technology in partnership with telecom providers. The goal: to restore consumer trust and improve the visibility of life safety-related calls.

Three of DICE’s engineers have worked closely with mobile carriers to integrate branded calling into DICE’s PBX systems and its advanced alarm and video event management solutions.

Scott Valentine, President of Audio Central Alarm, praised the new system. "This is amazing. We’ve already seen an increase in answered calls, and CSA Monitoring has reported fewer voicemails and more real-time responses from clients."

Cliff Dice, President of DICE Corporation, added, "This marks the first phase of branded call deployments, now live across the T-Mobile network. We expect to roll out branding to Verizon and AT&T later this year. It's a major step forward in helping alarm dealers build trust and visibility with their clients." He continued, “The future is very exciting as we continue to lead with innovations in AI and interconnected services tailored to the alarm industry."