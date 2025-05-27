DMP Appoints 2 New Regional Sales Managers

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has appointed two new Regional Sales Managers.

Ethan Hickox has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for Northern Texas. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers throughout the territory, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. Hickox has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology industry.

“I chose DMP because of the industry-leading products and technologies offered, along with the amazing culture that was apparent from the outset,” he said. “I'm extremely excited to be representing a company with an elite product set and a culture that focuses on the customer first.”

Hickox had spent most of his career with AT&T, where he served in operational, network, and sales and service roles both in the consumer and business space. Most recently, at AVA Technologies, he led a sales team responsible for growing a platform in the multi-family housing industry that helped consumers set up essential home services during the moving process. Hickox is skilled in strategic planning, relationship building, and executing innovative solutions.

Jacob Thomas has joined DMP as the Regional Sales Manager for Louisiana and Mississippi. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers throughout both states. Thomas brings over 20 years of experience in the technology and wireless industry, having held several leadership roles in sales operations, retail sales management, and product strategy.

“The strong sense of purpose and commitment to innovation and service really stood out to me, and I knew DMP was where I wanted to be,” said Thomas. “The more I explored, the more excited I became to represent a company that was clearly leading the way in this industry.”

Most recently, Thomas served as Senior Manager of Home Product Management, overseeing the performance of fiber and TV solutions. This role included collaborating with cross-functional teams to enhance product offerings, streamline go-to-market strategies, and improve customer experience and satisfaction. He is experienced in leading high-performing teams, driving sales growth, and ensuring operational consistency.