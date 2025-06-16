Emergency24 Taps Intrado for Faster 911 Dispatch

Emergency24 has announced a new partnership with Intrado Life & Safety that enables alarm data to be digitally transmitted directly to more than 600 emergency communications centers across the United States—cutting dispatch times to as little as 15 seconds.

By integrating with Intrado’s Emergency Data Broker (EDB) platform, Emergency24 can bypass traditional phone-based dispatch methods and send verified alarm data straight to public safety answering points (PSAPs), significantly reducing response times. The industry average for dispatch via phone is about 2.5 minutes.

“Emergency24 has always led the way in dispatch response times, and our partnership with Intrado takes that commitment to the next level,” said Steve Mayer, Vice President at Emergency24. “This is a win for subscribers, alarm companies, 911 centers, and first responders.”

The digital dispatch rollout began in Seminole County, Florida, and is expanding this month to Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and Cook County, Illinois. Emergency24 plans to extend coverage to more jurisdictions nationwide throughout 2025.

The initiative reflects Emergency24’s ongoing investment in technology that improves emergency communication workflows and supports alarm dealers with next-generation capabilities. The integration also marks a milestone for Intrado, whose EDB platform is designed to modernize and streamline how PSAPs receive and respond to alarm events.

The collaboration positions both companies—and their respective partners—at the forefront of digital transformation in public safety.