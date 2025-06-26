Elite Interactive Secures Growth Investment From CIVC Partners

Elite Interactive Solutions, a leader in remote video guarding and real-time crime prevention, has received a strategic investment from Chicago-based private equity firm CIVC Partners. The deal, facilitated by security-focused investment bank Barnes Associates, signals a significant step forward for both Elite and the broader remote guarding market, according to an announcement.

The investment will support Elite’s continued growth in delivering proactive security solutions that outperform traditional guard services across multiple industries, including retail, multifamily, automotive, industrial and campus environments. Founded in 2007, Los Angeles-based Elite is known for its enterprise-focused client base, zero-false-alarm performance at scale, and strong ties to law enforcement through its advisory board of former police chiefs, according to the announcement.

“This is a defining moment not just for Elite, but for the entire category of proactive security,” said founder Aria Kozak. “CIVC is the ideal partner to help us scale our vision and capitalize on our ability to prevent crime, support apprehensions and deliver unmatched customer retention.”

As part of the transaction, Elite has promoted Michael Zatulov to CEO. Zatulov, who joined the company in 2017 and previously served as president and COO, succeeds Kozak, who will remain as chairman of the board.

“This is a milestone deal for the industry and a transformational opportunity for Elite,” Zatulov said. “As crime and ineffective security measures continue to challenge both public and private sectors, we are ready to scale our platform and deepen our impact with CIVC’s support.”

CIVC Partners has invested more than $2.9 billion across 88 platform companies since its founding in 1989. Houlihan Lokey served as CIVC’s financial advisor for the transaction.