Vector Security earns UL Alarm Validation Scoring (AVS-01) Standard Certification

Vector Security, Inc. announced its achievement of UL Alarm Validation Scoring (AVS-01) standard certification, a significant milestone that further solidifies its commitment to improving alarm verification and emergency dispatch communication between alarm monitoring centers and first responders.

Developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) and UL Solutions, AVS-01 establishes best practices for burglar alarm monitoring to ensure first responders receive accurate, prioritized information. By implementing a scoring system ranging from Level 0 (no call for service) to Level 4 (threat to life), the standard provides emergency responders with actionable, prioritized alarm information, allowing them to allocate resources more efficiently and effectively.

“AVS-01 enables improved collaboration with law enforcement to better prioritize the safety and security of our customers by assigning the appropriate level of response to burglar alarms,” said Josh Studeny, Director of Central Station Services for Vector Security. “Achieving this certification underscores Vector Security’s dedication to protecting our communities through faster, more accurate emergency response, as well as our pioneering efforts to reduce false alarms.”

Vector Security was awarded the certification after evaluation by UL for utilizing enhanced call verification, designating and detailing the appropriate threat level to emergency centers, and internal auditing for ongoing operator coaching and training.