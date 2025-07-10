TMA Names Erika Shugart as Interim CEO Amid Leadership Transition

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has appointed Erika Shugart, Ph.D., as Interim CEO, effective July 1. Shugart will take on the full responsibilities of current CEO Celia T. Besore following her retirement on July 18 and will remain in the role until a permanent successor is named.

TMA President Steve Butkovich expressed confidence in Shugart’s ability to lead the organization during the transition.

“Her proven leadership and deep experience in association management will be invaluable and ensure our members receive consistent service and support as we undertake our search for a new CEO,” Butkovich said.

Shugart brings extensive experience in association leadership, having most recently served as CEO of the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA). She previously held the top executive role at the American Society for Cell Biology, where she led initiatives in strategic planning and governance reform.

“I am delighted to be able to serve as the interim CEO to assist the Board of Directors to guide TMA through its upcoming leadership transition,” Shugart said. “TMA plays a vital role in advancing professionalism and standards across the monitoring industry. I look forward to working with the staff during this period of transition.”

Shugart holds a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Virginia and is a recognized AAAS Fellow for her leadership in public science engagement.