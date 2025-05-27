TMA CEO Celia Besore to Retire After Nearly 2 Decades of Service

The Monitoring Association (TMA) announced that longtime executive Celia T. Besore will retire from her role as CEO on July 18, concluding more than 19 years of service to the organization.

Besore, who holds an MBA and is a Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives (FASAE) and a Certified Association Executive (CAE), has been credited by TMA leadership with helping to shape the trajectory of both the association and the broader monitoring industry.

“With Celia’s guidance, TMA has experienced consistent growth in membership and influence in our industry,” said TMA President Steve Butkovich in a statement. “Her dedication to the monitoring industry has left a lasting impact on our members and partners in the security industry, public safety and law enforcement.”

Besore originally joined the organization — then known as the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA) — in 1999 as director of marketing and communications. She later advanced to vice president of marketing and programs, overseeing membership and educational initiatives. After leaving TMA in 2010 to serve as CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, Besore returned in 2017 as vice president of membership and programs. She was appointed TMA’s executive director in 2018 and later promoted to CEO.

Among her key accomplishments are the creation of the Five Diamond program, the development of the Excellence Awards, the launch of TMA’s social media presence, and the writing of the association’s 50-year history. She also helped establish the original Operator Level 1 and 2 Online courses and the Compliance Community, an online hub of state licensing requirements.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Besore spearheaded efforts to support TMA members through weekly virtual town halls and expanded access to essential resources.

Reflecting on her tenure, Besore expressed appreciation for the opportunities and relationships she cultivated throughout her career at TMA. “My greatest rewards and inspiration have been appreciated in the moments of collaboration with the many dedicated and passionate professionals who are dedicated to the protection of life and property,” she said.

A successor has not yet been announced.