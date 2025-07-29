Everbridge announces First Alert integration with Peralta Associates and Defense

Peralta Associates and Defense, a provider of security solutions across California and beyond, is proud to announce the integration of the Everbridge FIRST Alert System, active camera monitoring, and real-time radio communications into its standard security guard services.

The Everbridge FIRST Alert System provides teams with instant notifications and enhanced situational awareness. With the ability to detect potential threats, including public safety alerts, suspicious activity, and developing incidents, FIRST Alert delivers critical, real-time information directly to Peralta’s command center and field personnel.

Peralta’s security operations center is staffed around the clock, actively monitoring live camera feeds across all client sites. Trained personnel analyze real-time footage to identify suspicious behavior, unauthorized access, or emerging safety hazards as they happen. When a concern is identified, the monitoring team leverages both the FIRST Alert System and direct radio communications to notify officers on the ground.



All Peralta security officers are equipped with two-way radios, maintaining constant connectivity with the command center and each other. Officers receive clear, real-time instructions, including detailed descriptions and precise locations.

The integration of these technologies allows Peralta’s security teams to operate as a cohesive, agile unit. For example, if a suspicious individual is detected on camera, the monitoring center uses FIRST Alert to instantly notify all relevant personnel, while radio communications direct the nearest officers to respond and others to secure key areas.



“With this integration, Peralta Associates and Defense is setting a new benchmark for modern security services,” said Daisy Terrazas, FIRST Alert Coordinator. “Our clients can be confident that their assets, people, and reputation are protected by a team that is always one step ahead, leveraging the latest technology and a proven, proactive approach.”