Everbridge introduces High Velocity CEM at Discover Resilience 2025

Everbridge, Inc. today unveiled High Velocity CEM, the next evolution in critical event management. Built on over $1 billion in investments and powered by patented purpose-built AI, High Velocity CEM is designed to help organizations escape the expanding risk zone and achieve a true business resilience advantage.

“The risk zone is expanding, and organizations can no longer afford to manage threats with fragmented or reactive tools,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “And it’s not just the volume of threats that’s growing — the ‘surface area’ of risk has multiplied. Today’s organizations rely on 11 times more IT systems, 12 times more vendors, and 13 times more distributed teams than a decade ago. That kind of connectivity drives efficiency, but it also creates more ways for disruption to spread.”

Over the last 20 years, Everbridge has invested over $1B to reinvent critical event management with the fastest, most intelligent tools available. High Velocity CEM is built to help businesses stay ahead of disruptions and operate with confidence in a world of continuous risk.

“Before working with Everbridge, it could take us 60 minutes or more just to assess the scope of a major disruption, let alone begin coordinating a response,” said Tony Chavez, Senior Manager, Global Security at APL Logistics. “Now, with AI-powered risk intelligence and automated workflows, we’re able to mobilize in under two minutes. That kind of speed is critical when you’re protecting a global workforce and ensuring seamless delivery for clients across markets. Everbridge has completely changed how we manage risk—faster, smarter, and with far greater confidence.”

High Velocity CEM integrates decision-ready risk intelligence, powered by purpose-built AI, to deliver what Everbridge calls “full lifecycle automation.” With these capabilities, organizations don’t just react. They predict, prevent, and coordinate faster, smarter responses across teams and systems. This empowers confidence in decision-making — even amid the most complex disruptions.

High Velocity CEM equips organizations with:

Threat-specific AI models trained on millions of real-world events — including ransomware, supply chain disruptions, and severe weather — to support precision and speed in high-stakes scenarios

Full lifecycle automation to detect threats, trigger workflows, and adapt response in real time

AI-powered risk scoring that prioritizes threats by severity, proximity, and business impact

Unified operating interface that brings together IT, security, and operations in a single view

Predictive analytics and post-incident learnings to continuously improve performance over time

“Organizations don’t just need more data — they need clarity, speed, and coordination at scale,” continued Wagner. “High Velocity CEM gives leadership teams the ability to cut through complexity and take decisive action when it matters most. It’s how forward-thinking businesses are moving from reactive crisis management to a true resilience advantage.”

Everbridge will officially debut High Velocity CEM at its annual Discover Resilience 2025 conference, May 4–6 in Orlando, Florida. The event will feature customers, partners, and product experts sharing how organizations are rethinking crisis management to thrive in the age of constant disruption.

Learn more about High Velocity CEM and how Everbridge is helping organizations escape the expanding Risk Zone.