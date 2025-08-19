COPS Monitoring Launches ASAP to Enhance Emergency Response

COPS Monitoring has officially launched the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) across its UL-listed monitoring stations, a move designed to speed emergency response and reduce false alarms.

ASAP enables direct electronic transmission of alarm data to public safety answering points (PSAPs). By bypassing traditional 911 phone calls, the system securely delivers details such as the type of emergency, address and contact information. This streamlines dispatching, cuts down on 911 call volume, reduces miscommunication and provides real-time status updates between COPS and participating PSAPs.

COPS has been a charter member and early supporter of ASAP, which was developed through a collaboration between The Monitoring Association (TMA) and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International. The company’s long involvement has helped shape the protocol, which is now active in more than 150 U.S. cities with additional locations being added as municipalities modernize their communication systems.

Looking ahead, COPS says its integration with ASAP sets the stage for future enhancements, including the secure transmission of video, audio, photos, sensor metadata and other contextual data to boost situational awareness for first responders.

“Our launch of ASAP represents another significant investment in technology and public safety,” said Jim McMullen, President of COPS Monitoring. “By enhancing response times and the accuracy of emergency dispatches, we are not only helping to protect lives and property but also supporting the evolving needs of our dealers, their customers, and the first responders who serve our communities. We are proud to be part of this critical innovation”.

Headquartered in Williamstown, N.J., COPS Monitoring operates central stations in New Jersey, Florida, and Texas. The company provides monitoring services for millions of homes, businesses, and institutions across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

You can learn more about how TMA's ASAP service is saving lives every day nationwide at ASAP911.org.