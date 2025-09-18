COPS Monitoring Promotes Nicole Black to Executive Vice President of Finance

COPS Monitoring has promoted Nicole Black to Executive Vice President of Finance, a role that will expand her influence across the company’s financial operations and dealer services.

Black joined the firm nearly 10 years ago as an accounting manager and steadily worked her way up. Along the way she took on more than just finance, stepping into HR oversight, navigating multi-state compliance, and leading a major systems upgrade that brought NetSuite online.

Her colleagues describe her as someone who steps in without hesitation when gaps appear, whether covering for an absent executive or taking on critical projects under pressure.

"Nicole has been instrumental in our growth and stability over the past decade," said Jim McMullen, President of COPS Monitoring. "Her leadership, professionalism, and ability to embrace challenges have made her a trusted executive. This promotion not only recognizes her many contributions but also paves the way for other leaders within our organization to advance as she contributes to mentoring the next generation of executives."

In her new role, Black will focus on tightening billing and collections processes and introducing tools that make it easier for dealers to work with COPS. With a background that includes stints at KPMG, Susquehanna International Group, and Comcast, and credentials as both a CPA and CMA, she brings both depth and adaptability to the job.