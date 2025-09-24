Elite Interactive Solutions Partners With CNCDA as Licensed Vendor

Elite Interactive Solutions, a Los Angeles-based remote video guarding company specializing in real-time crime prevention, has entered a new partnership with the California New Car Dealer Association (CNCDA).

The agreement designates Elite as an officially licensed vendor to CNCDA’s 1,200 franchised new car and truck dealers across California.

CNCDA represents the interests of franchised new car dealers before state government and regulatory agencies. In 2024, member businesses sold more than 1.85 million new vehicles and employed more than 138,000 people, according to an announcement.

Elite has long served auto dealerships nationwide, including many of the country’s largest operators. Jon Kromroy, Elite vice president, security solutions, and lead representative to the vehicle protection market, said the partnership reflects the company’s strong base in California.

“Whether it’s an auto dealership, parking facility, car rental lot or anywhere vehicles are kept — Elite’s remote guarding is the ultimate security solution, preventing crime before it happens,” Kromroy said.

Elite reported that in 2024 its command center agents prevented more than 16,000 crimes for automotive clients and assisted in nearly 500 arrests or detainments. The company integrates AI-driven technologies with remote operators and law enforcement partnerships to deliver live monitoring, voice-down deterrence, and high-priority police response.

According to Elite, its systems are designed and custom engineered for each site, monitored from a dedicated security operations command center. The company’s services are said to reduce losses, damages and risks to auto dealers, while providing a more cost-effective option than human guards.