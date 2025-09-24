Elite Interactive Solutions Partners With CNCDA as Licensed Vendor

Elite has been approved as a licensed vendor for the California New Car Dealer Association, serving its 1,200 member dealerships.
Related To: 
Sept. 24, 2025
2 min read
68d4225030c35471df3d9582 Elite Car Group

Elite Interactive Solutions, a Los Angeles-based remote video guarding company specializing in real-time crime prevention, has entered a new partnership with the California New Car Dealer Association (CNCDA).

The agreement designates Elite as an officially licensed vendor to CNCDA’s 1,200 franchised new car and truck dealers across California.

CNCDA represents the interests of franchised new car dealers before state government and regulatory agencies. In 2024, member businesses sold more than 1.85 million new vehicles and employed more than 138,000 people, according to an announcement.

Elite has long served auto dealerships nationwide, including many of the country’s largest operators. Jon Kromroy, Elite vice president, security solutions, and lead representative to the vehicle protection market, said the partnership reflects the company’s strong base in California.

“Whether it’s an auto dealership, parking facility, car rental lot or anywhere vehicles are kept — Elite’s remote guarding is the ultimate security solution, preventing crime before it happens,” Kromroy said.

Elite reported that in 2024 its command center agents prevented more than 16,000 crimes for automotive clients and assisted in nearly 500 arrests or detainments. The company integrates AI-driven technologies with remote operators and law enforcement partnerships to deliver live monitoring, voice-down deterrence, and high-priority police response.

According to Elite, its systems are designed and custom engineered for each site, monitored from a dedicated security operations command center. The company’s services are said to reduce losses, damages and risks to auto dealers, while providing a more cost-effective option than human guards.

Sign up for SecurityInfoWatch Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Autonomous and Unchecked: The Mounting Risks of Agentic AI
Security Techs on Demand
Take Control of Your Physical Security Systems
Sponsored
Are Manual Site Surveys Costing You?
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of SecurityInfoWatch, create an account today!