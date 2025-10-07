ADS Charts New Course Under President Sean Forrest

Alarm Detection Systems (ADS), one of the nation’s leading family-owned security and life safety providers, has appointed Sean Forrest as president. The move marks the first time in the company’s nearly 60-year history that leadership has transitioned outside the Bonifas family, signaling a new phase of growth while maintaining the company’s customer-first values.

Industry veteran joins ADS leadership

Forrest brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the security industry, having held CEO and CFO roles at companies including Alarm Connections, Medical Guardian, Iverify and HSM. His background includes leading large-scale integrations, expanding recurring revenue and overseeing strategic acquisitions with a focus on operational performance and customer experience.

“Alarm Detection Systems has always stood out and not just for its longevity, but for how it has operated with integrity, care and a long-term mindset,” stated Forrest. “What the Bonifas family built here isn’t just a business, it’s a culture of excellence and commitment. My role is to honor that foundation while helping the company scale its impact.”

Growth and technology expansion ahead

As president, Forrest plans to pursue both organic growth and targeted acquisitions while preserving ADS’ core identity. He aims to expand the company’s technology offerings, including enhanced video services for commercial customers, and explore new geographic markets aligned with ADS’ strengths and service standards. The company intends to stay ahead of industry trends by integrating new technologies and addressing increasingly complex security needs.

“Bringing Sean Forrest on board as president positions Alarm Detection Systems to build stronger connections, grow the business, and deliver solutions that safeguard what matters most,” said Dale Bonifas, board member and owner of Alarm Detection Systems.

Founded in 1968 by Bob Bonifas, ADS serves commercial and residential customers across Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin and Colorado. The company employs 350 staff members.