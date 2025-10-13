Peter Giacalone Joins 3Si Security Systems as Board Advisor

3Si Security Systems announced that industry veteran Peter Giacalone has joined the company as a Board Advisor.

3Si provides verified felony-level crime alerts and intelligence to law enforcement, helping organizations protect assets and people. The company reports that more than 10,300 law enforcement agencies nationwide rely on its technology, which has contributed to over 21,000 criminal arrests during the past two decades.

Its DirectToDispatch (DTD) platform integrates GPS, video and audio to deliver real-time intelligence directly to police dispatchers and first responders. According to the company, DTD is the first system to provide such data to dispatch centers in real time.

Giacalone brings more than 40 years of experience in electronic security monitoring and public safety innovation. As a 3Si Security Systems Board Advisor, he will apply his deep domain expertise to help advance crime-alert and dispatch intelligence capabilities that strengthen officer and community safety.

“3Si has always stood apart in its ability to deliver trusted, real-time data to the people who need it most: law enforcement,” said Matt Kushner, CEO of 3Si. “Peter’s history of innovation and strategic leadership in security monitoring will help us strengthen and expand DirectToDispatch.”

“I am proud to bring my experience to 3Si,” Giacalone said. “By delivering verified crime data directly to dispatch, 3Si helps reduce noise, improve response times, and strengthen officer and public safety.”

Giacalone joins other 3Si Advisory Board members including:

Mike Lamb, a veteran in retail loss prevention with more than 40 years of experience advancing asset protection and safety practices;





Bill Bozeman, a recognized leader in electronic security with decades of expertise guiding industry innovation;





Richard Long, a retired law enforcement executive, FBINAA graduate, and Certified Protection Professional (CPP) with global security leadership experience.

Based in Malvern, Pa., 3Si is a provider of security solutions that combine technology and real-world experience to protect people, assets and law enforcement through intelligent, real-time decision-making.