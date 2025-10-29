Brinks Home Launches 'BHX' Direct-to-Home Sales Platform

Brinks Home announced the launch of its new field-sales recruiting and sales platform “BHX,” designed to attract, train and enable a new generation of direct-to-home sales professionals.

BHX combines Brinks Home’s brand strength with modern recruiting methods, data-driven performance systems and a high-energy culture under a unified platform, according to the announcement. The program aims to remove traditional barriers such as territorial limits and legacy structures and to create scalable growth in field sales.

The platform offers sales representatives weekly pay, milestone incentives and a lifetime revenue-share program that allows them to earn from every account they originate. Brinks Home described this structure as a “true differentiator in the industry.”

A mobile application titled “BHX Built” will support the program, enabling field sales representatives to access tools and resources from anywhere. The BHX Built app will be available for download beginning Nov. 3.

Expanding opportunities for sales pros

According to Brinks Home, BHX is an extension of what the company calls the “Brinks Home Experience” — its commitment to excellence, service and integrity in both customer and sales-representative interactions. The company said BHX will open new pathways for sales reps to build wealth, independence and leadership in one of the fastest-growing channels in the smart-home security industry.

Rob Gist, vice-president of field sales at Brinks Home, stated the initiative is “more than a new look; it’s about building a platform where driven people can thrive,” providing tools, training and support for reps to grow their business, income and careers.

William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home, said the company’s field sales channel has always been an important part of its growth strategy, and with BHX he sees the clearest path to scale for the future.

“BHX reflects our commitment to investing in people, empowering them to expand into new markets, and giving them products and a brand they can stand behind with pride,” he added.