SecurityCEU.com’s PACE Program Nears Nationwide Recognition With Approval in MS and NC

The CMOOR Group, parent company of SecurityCEU.com, announced that its Professional Alarm Contractors Education (PACE) program has been approved in North Carolina and Mississippi as an equivalent to Level I technician training. With these additions, PACE is now accepted in nearly all regulated states, positioning it as one of the most widely recognized training programs for security, fire, and life safety technicians.

Developed in collaboration with industry veteran Roy Pollack, president of Stay Safe, the PACE program was built to meet or exceed state licensing and continuing education standards for low-voltage professionals.

“The PACE program from SecurityCEU.com is now recognized nationally as meeting the requirements for initial training or Level I equivalency,” said Roy Pollack. “The course covers the latest codes and standards as well as both the newest and legacy technology for all low-voltage disciplines, including burglar, fire, networking, business, and customer service.”

Beyond meeting compliance benchmarks, the curriculum emphasizes practical skills—system design, installation, troubleshooting, and communication—intended to help technicians perform more effectively in the field.

“SecurityCEU.com has been the leader in industry training and CEUs for over 23 years,” said Connie Moorhead, President and CEO of The CMOOR Group. “We are now able to offer our clients the latest in industry content for initial certification wherever a Level I equivalent is accepted. This makes us a national choice for companies and students who want the latest in content, the best in eLearning technology, and training written by subject matter experts who are locally connected.”

With more than 180 hours of approved coursework delivered through an integrated learning management system, SecurityCEU.com continues to expand its footprint in professional education.

Companies, associations, and technicians interested in the PACE program can learn more or enroll at www.SecurityCEU.com or by calling 502-254-1590 ext. 101.