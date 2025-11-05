Axon to Acquire Carbyne, Advancing Its 'Axon 911' Vision for Next-Gen Emergency Response

Axon has announced plans to acquire Carbyne, a cloud-native emergency communications platform, in a move that expands the company’s reach into the 911 call-handling and dispatch space. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $625 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Carbyne’s platform currently supports hundreds of emergency communications centers (ECCs) worldwide, routing and managing calls through a cloud-based infrastructure. According to Axon’s announcement, the integration will connect Carbyne’s technology with Axon’s existing ecosystem of connected devices, digital-evidence management and AI-powered analytics to create what the company calls a “fully integrated public-safety network.”

Axon CEO Rick Smith said the acquisition is intended to bridge the critical first moments of an emergency with the company’s broader suite of field and command technologies. “By uniting Axon’s 30-year legacy of innovation with Carbyne’s cloud-based call management platform, we’re closing that gap,” he stated.

In a related company blog post, Axon described this effort as part of its evolving “Axon 911” initiative — a long-term strategy to modernize how emergency calls are received, routed, and shared with first responders. The post outlines a vision of cloud-connected, AI-assisted 911 workflows that provide “real-time context and clarity” from the initial call through field response and evidence management.