Ken Kocher Joins DMP as Executive Director of Government Solutions

DMP has appointed Ken Kocher as executive director of government solutions, where he will provide service and support to DMP dealers working with government clients.

Kocher brings more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement and electronic security, offering extensive knowledge of industry challenges and opportunities. He said joining the manufacturing side of the industry presents a new opportunity and that DMP’s customer-driven mission aligns with his career focus on delivering tailored security solutions.

Before joining DMP, Kocher founded and served as president of Force Security Solutions, leading a team of consultants and implementation specialists that provided customized protection for people, assets and property across a range of industries both nationally and globally.

Kocher holds multiple certifications and awards in security management, design and installation. He is the past committee chairman of the National Capitol Region Security Forum for the Security Industry Association and currently serves on the board of The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), which supports students, job seekers and career changers pursuing opportunities in the security industry.