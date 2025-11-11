SimpliSafe Completes Sale to GTCR, Names New Executive Leadership

SimpliSafe has completed its sale to private equity firm GTCR and appointed Hilary Schneider as CEO and Ty Shay as president to lead the next phase of growth for the Boston-based home security provider.
Nov. 11, 2025
Hilary Schneider has been appointed CEO of SimpliSafe following the company’s completed sale to private equity firm GTCR.

Home security provider SimpliSafe has finalized its previously announced sale to private-equity firm GTCR, with longtime direct-to-consumer executives Hilary Schneider and Ty Shay stepping into the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

The deal transfers SimpliSafe from Hellman & Friedman to GTCR. Schneider succeeds Christian Cerda as CEO, and Shay will lead growth efforts as president with a focus on enhancing the customer experience and broadening the product offering.

Headquartered in Boston, SimpliSafe is the third-largest residential security provider in the U.S., offering a full suite of professional alarm-monitoring services and protecting more than five million people. The company pioneered the DIY home-security space, enabling self-installation paired with 24/7 professional monitoring and no long-term contract.

SimpliSafe’s offerings include its AI-enabled Active Guard Outdoor Protection monitoring service, designed to help prevent crime before it occurs. The company also recently introduced SimpliSafe Business Security, a suite tailored to the needs of single-unit and multi-unit business owners.

Schneider and Shay will work closely with GTCR, SimpliSafe founders Chad and Eleanor Laurans and the broader SimpliSafe team to execute the next phase of the company’s growth. Laurans called the new leadership team “an incredible foundation to build upon for the future” and thanked Cerda for his vision and impact.

GTCR Managing Director Tom Ehrhart said his firm is “thrilled to welcome SimpliSafe to our portfolio” and looks forward to advancing the company’s product platform and delivering industry-leading security solutions.

