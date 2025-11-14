Guardian Alarm Enters Arkansas Market S&S Security Alarms Buy

Guardian Alarm has acquired S&S Security Alarms, a longtime security provider based in Searcy, Ark., marking the company’s entrance into the Arkansas market.

S&S Security Alarms, founded in 1993, has spent more than 30 years serving homes and businesses across Arkansas with a focus on personal service, community trust and dependable protection. According to S&S President Joey Smith, the company will continue operating at the same location with the same staff, and the merger positions it to deliver strong service as technology advances.

The move expands Southfield, Mich.-based Guardian Alarm’s reach from the Great Lakes to the Gulf and continues its 2025 growth across the Midwest, Mid-South and South. The company now serves customers in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Despite its expanding footprint, Guardian said it will maintain localized service by continuing to operate under the S&S Security Alarms name in Arkansas.

Guardian Alarm President and CEO Brent Uhl said welcoming S&S strengthens the company’s ability to offer trusted protection while adding Guardian’s innovation and scale. Smith added that joining Guardian supports the S&S mission of delivering strong customer service while giving customers access to the latest security technology.