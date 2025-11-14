Guardian Protection Earns ANSI/TMA AVS-01 Certification for Its Monitoring Centers

Guardian Protection announced that its 24-hour monitoring centers have achieved ANSI/TMA AVS-01 certification, a standard introduced in 2023 and held by fewer than 10 security monitoring centers in the United States.

AVS-01 is a standardized scoring method used to report unauthorized human activity, such as a burglary detected by an alarm system, to emergency response agencies. The scoring is designed to improve situational awareness for first responders and support better resource allocation during an incident.

Matt Majocka, Guardian Protection Director Monitoring Operations, said the certification reinforces the company’s belief that effective communication with Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) is vital to the service it delivers. He said the designation strengthens relationships with ECCs and first responders and brings added confidence to customers who rely on Guardian for best in class monitoring services.

Guardian’s team will use the AVS-01 scoring model to classify alarm events into one of five levels that guide authorities on the type of response needed. The categories, delivered to the appropriate ECC such as a 911 center, include:

Alarm Level 0 – No call for service

– No call for service Alarm Level 1 – Call for service with limited to no additional information

– Call for service with limited to no additional information Alarm Level 2 – Call for service with confirmed or highly probable human presence with unknown intent

– Call for service with confirmed or highly probable human presence with unknown intent Alarm Level 3 – Call for service with confirmed threat to property

– Call for service with confirmed threat to property Alarm Level 4 – Call for service with confirmed threat to life

The Monitoring Association (TMA) states that adoption of the AVS-01 standard can improve public safety outcomes and enhance a monitoring center’s alarm response processes.

Majocka said Guardian’s specialists have always provided critical information to ECCs and that the new certification places a clearer framework around the delivery of that information.

The AVS-01 standard was developed through a collaboration led by The Monitoring Association and a standards committee of more than 60 participants representing law enforcement, public safety, and security industry professionals. It launched in 2023 after receiving accreditation from the American National Standards Institute, with related training developed in 2024.

Guardian began preparing to integrate AVS-01 into its operations in spring 2025 by building the protocol into its monitoring software, training all members of its monitoring center team, requiring demonstrated proficiency, and instituting internal and independent quality assurance practices. The company expanded its existing U.L. certification to include AVS-01 and received U.L. approval in October.

Guardian also holds TMA's Five Diamond accreditation.