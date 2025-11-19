COPS Monitoring Adds Leadership in Lewisville (Texas) Operation Center

COPS Monitoring has promoted Dream Rovira to Assistant Site Manager of its operations department in Lewisville, Texas. The move recognizes her leadership, communication skills and ability to motivate teams, qualities the company says have contributed to its success.

Rovira joined COPS more than three years ago and has advanced through roles that include Dispatcher, Shift Supervisor and Shift Manager. She has been recognized for her reliability, initiative and leadership from the start.

Rovira is known for a collaborative approach that fosters unity and professionalism across the Lewisville team. Her structured leadership style and focus on communication and accountability have supported the continued strength of the department.

In her new position, Rovira will lead the Lewisville office’s training program, develop dispatchers, mentor shift managers and provide guidance that supports ongoing operational excellence. She will work closely with the Lewisville Site Manager to ensure team members are equipped to deliver the service and reliability expected of COPS Monitoring.

“Dream’s promotion is a direct reflection of her dedication and the leadership qualities she brings to our organization,” states Jim McMullen, President of COPS Monitoring. “Her ability to inspire confidence, promote teamwork, and lead by example perfectly represents the values that define COPS.”

Rovira says she looks forward to using her skills to help develop the management team and dispatchers and bring new ideas to the training program.

"I look forward to bringing new perspectives and ideas to our training program and continuing to build on our culture of growth and success,” she says.

The company states the promotion reflects its commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening leadership within the Lewisville Operations Department.