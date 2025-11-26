RapidSOS Raises $100M as it Surpasses 1 Billion Emergencies Supported

Public safety AI company RapidSOS has secured a $100 million financing round led by Apax Digital Funds. The funding brings RapidSOS’s total capital raised to more than $450 million, making it the most-well funded emergency-response AI firm, according to an announcement.

At the same time, RapidSOS said it has recently surpassed a milestone of supporting more than one billion emergencies worldwide.

The company’s AI platform, RapidSOS HARMONY, was designed to detect emergencies automatically, integrate real-time data and video streams, and help coordinate faster, more effective responses.

RapidSOS noted its network now includes more than 600 million devices, apps, sensors and integrated cameras; over 200 global enterprises (including half of the U.S. Fortune 10) and more than 22,000 federal state and local public safety and defense agencies.

With the new capital, RapidSOS said it plans to scale its safety network, deepen interoperability across 911 and field-response workflows and further develop its suite of AI tools for emergency triage, analysis and resolution. The company also intends to expand internationally through partnerships with governments and technology providers.

The round was led by Apax Digital Funds, whose team said during their due diligence they found RapidSOS’s data infrastructure — operationalized through its AI — plays a critical role in powering emergency management across dozens of countries.