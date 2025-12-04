Brinks Home Names Veronica Moturi Chief Customer Officer

Brinks Home announced that Veronica Moturi has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, she will now oversee the customer lifecycle from installation through service and retention, continuing her role in driving seamless operations and delivering best-in-class security experiences.

Moturi’s journey in the security industry began on the frontlines as a customer service agent. She joined Brinks Home in 2012 as Manager, Consumer Affairs and quickly advanced through senior leadership roles. Her early experience provided a deep, firsthand understanding of customer needs which has informed her strategic approach.

During her tenure as SVP of Customer Experience, Moturi led major improvements in customer lifetime value and retention while enhancing both customer and employee experience. She has been instrumental in evolving the company’s call center operations — introducing universal agents, technology-supported learning, and new career advancement programs — thereby strengthening team culture and performance.