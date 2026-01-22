Manzanita Security Recapitalization Sets Stage for Calif. Market Expansion

Manzanita Security’s recapitalization and rebranding supports expanded security services for cannabis grow operations and dispensaries across California.

Manzanita Security, a San Rafael, Calif., provider of a physical security solutions and services, has completed a definitive recapitalization transaction involving TLBC Inc. and CC Security Solutions.

The transaction formalizes the rebranding and integration of TLBC and CC Security Solutions under the Manzanita Security name. TLBC provides manned guarding and private security services, while CC Security Solutions specializes in security audits, planning, permitting and training for cannabis grow operations and dispensaries.

The recapitalization provides TLBC and CC Security Solutions with growth capital as well as leadership support and infrastructure as part of the newly unified organization.

As part of the restructuring, Crista Morrow has been appointed CEO of Manzanita Security. She will oversee the company’s operational strategy and scaling efforts. Chris Eggers, founder of TLBC and CC Security Solutions, will serve as president, maintaining continuity of specialized expertise and client relationships while supporting technology integration initiatives.

Manzanita Security said the new capital structure positions the company to expand across high-stakes sectors throughout California, including cannabis, logistics, warehouse and municipal markets.

The company will offer a suite of services that includes AI-enabled proactive monitoring, drone response programs, managed guard services and critical infrastructure protection.