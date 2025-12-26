Resideo Launches Honeywell Home ElitePRO Smart Thermostat With Pro-IQ Services

Resideo Technologies has introduced the Honeywell Home ElitePRO smart thermostat, a new premium device powered by Pro-IQ services that combines smart home integration, indoor air quality monitoring and contractor-focused features.

The Honeywell Home ElitePRO smart thermostat features Resideo’s largest touchscreen to date and is designed to deliver precise comfort and reliability for HVAC contractors while offering homeowners an intuitive user interface. The device supports live video streaming from compatible doorbells, indoor air quality monitoring and control and energy-saving functionality.

According to Resideo, the thermostat was developed in partnership with HVAC contractors and is intended to help improve labor efficiency, strengthen customer loyalty and create ongoing connections with homeowners after installation.

The ElitePRO S1200 smart thermostat includes a five-inch customizable touchscreen that allows homeowners to manage temperature settings and view information such as weather forecasts, clocks and IAQ data. The interface offers multiple design themes and color combinations to match home décor.

The thermostat can stream live video from compatible First Alert or Ring doorbells and includes an intercom feature that allows homeowners to speak with visitors directly from the device. It also supports IAQ monitoring and control, tracking humidity, volatile organic compounds and estimated carbon dioxide levels. The thermostat is compatible with a broad range of HVAC equipment and allows installers to upgrade IAQ without running additional wires through use of an equipment interface module.

Designed for professional installation, the ElitePRO smart thermostat uses the Honeywell Home UWP wall-mounting plate and is configured through the Resideo Pro App.

Available in black or white, the thermostat supports a wide range of HVAC system configurations, includes dual-band WiFi compatibility and is Matter certified. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home for voice control. The product is shipping now and will be available through distribution partners in the U.S. and Canada later this month.

The Honeywell Home ElitePRO smart thermostat is powered by Resideo Pro-IQ services, which are delivered through the Resideo Pro App and Pro Portal. The services are designed to help HVAC contractors move from reactive repairs to proactive service opportunities while maintaining ongoing customer engagement.

Pro-IQ services are offered in three subscription levels: Pro-IQ Install, Pro-IQ Engage 4 and Pro-IQ Analyze 4. According to Resideo, the services can help streamline labor through template-based installation and remote configuration, increase customer loyalty through branded interfaces and messaging and generate leads by providing alerts when HVAC systems may need attention.

Pro-IQ services are also available on First Alert smart water leak detection solutions, First Alert VX series cameras and Honeywell Home FocusPRO and T Series smart thermostats.

Resideo will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Venetian, Lvl 2 — Titian 2201B.