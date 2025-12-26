Gentex Launches PLACE Suite of Smart Smoke and CO Detectors

Gentex Corp. has introduced PLACE, a suite of smart smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors designed to provide room-specific safety, comfort and security features through a single integrated system.

According to the company, PLACE combines smoke and carbon monoxide detection with additional sensing and monitoring capabilities that are tailored to different rooms in the home. The system is managed through the PLACE app, which allows users to control devices, receive notifications and silence alarms without switching between multiple apps or platforms.

PLACE is manufactured by Gentex and is based on the company’s fire protection and sensing technology. The products are manufactured in Zeeland, Michigan and are backed by more than 50 years of experience in high-volume manufacturing and quality standards, according to the company.

At the core of the system is the AnySpace base unit, which functions as a smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with WiFi connectivity for real-time notifications and remote monitoring. The base unit also includes ambient temperature and humidity sensing, motion detection, localized voice alerts, a low-frequency sounder designed to improve awakening for those with hearing loss and a smart nightlight. The unit is hard-wired for reliability.

PLACE expands its functionality through room-specific configurations. The Nursery configuration adds a room monitoring camera, two-way intercom, white noise generator, air quality monitoring for dust, pollen and pollutants and volatile organic compound monitoring. The Garage configuration replaces smoke detection with carbon monoxide and heat detection and includes an intercom and security camera. The Kitchen configuration adds natural gas detection for methane along with VOC monitoring.

The company positions PLACE as a comprehensive solution that reduces the need for multiple devices and monitoring apps by combining safety, comfort and security features into one system. In addition to fire and carbon monoxide detection, the system monitors environmental conditions and supports motion detection and camera-based security features.

PLACE and the accompanying app are intended to provide homeowners with centralized visibility and control over home safety and monitoring functions, according to Gentex.

The company will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Venetian Expo, Halls A-D — 52752 — Smart Home.