Geodnet and HYFIX Collaborate on Autonomous Home Security Drone

Geodnet, in collaboration with HYFIX Spatial Intelligence, has introduced GEO-SWARM, an autonomous home security drone designed to provide situational awareness and deterrence through aerial monitoring.
The companies recently released a short film titled “Grandma’s Guardian” that demonstrates the system responding to a simulated nighttime intrusion. In the scenario, the GEO-SWARM drone launches from its dock, provides an aerial view of the property and uses visible and audible presence to deter suspicious activity. The demonstration is intended to show system capabilities and intended use rather than depict a real incident.
According to the promotional material, GEO-SWARM is designed to deploy autonomously from a self-docking base, deliver stabilized aerial video of a property and return automatically to its dock for recharging. The system also incorporates built-in audio and visual alerts intended to deter activity without confrontation, weapons or harm.
The companies position GEO-SWARM as a proactive alternative to traditional home security systems, which typically record footage and issue alerts after an event has occurred. The drone is intended to allow homeowners to quickly assess situations from an aerial perspective and introduce visibility and presence before situations escalate.
GEO-SWARM is described as being built with safety, privacy and ease of use in mind and targeted toward families and seniors, smart homes and connected neighborhoods and individuals seeking advanced security without physical risk.
Design features highlighted in the announcement include autonomous launch, flight, docking and charging, app-based control with live monitoring and a lightweight consumer-focused form factor. The system does not include weapons and is intended to focus on awareness and deterrence rather than force.
Geodnet and HYFIX describe GEO-SWARM as part of a future-focused approach to home security centered on smart awareness, safe deterrence and peace of mind.
Geodnet will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, LVCC, North Hall — 10971.