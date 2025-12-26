Geodnet and HYFIX Collaborate on Autonomous Home Security Drone

Geodnet, in collaboration with HYFIX Spatial Intelligence, has introduced GEO-SWARM, an autonomous home security drone designed to provide situational awareness and deterrence through aerial monitoring.

The companies recently released a short film titled “Grandma’s Guardian” that demonstrates the system responding to a simulated nighttime intrusion. In the scenario, the GEO-SWARM drone launches from its dock, provides an aerial view of the property and uses visible and audible presence to deter suspicious activity. The demonstration is intended to show system capabilities and intended use rather than depict a real incident.

According to the promotional material, GEO-SWARM is designed to deploy autonomously from a self-docking base, deliver stabilized aerial video of a property and return automatically to its dock for recharging. The system also incorporates built-in audio and visual alerts intended to deter activity without confrontation, weapons or harm.